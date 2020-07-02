Bloom (BLT) Trading Up 39% Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $3,818.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.01701636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00171851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00110179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, IDEX, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

