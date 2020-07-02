BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Trading 900% Higher

BlueFire Renewables Inc (OTCMKTS:BFRE)’s stock price traded up 900% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 457,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

BlueFire Renewables Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueFire Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueFire Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.