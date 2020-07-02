Blur Price Down 39% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Blur has a total market capitalization of $155,215.95 and $11,956.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blur has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01700042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172627 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110939 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 5,948,108 coins and its circulating supply is 5,588,108 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

