Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.61. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCEI. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE BCEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

