BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 4.6%

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.36, approximately 397,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 147,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

About BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

