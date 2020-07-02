Brokerages Anticipate Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $772.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $755.78 million. Catalent posted sales of $725.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.37. 937,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

