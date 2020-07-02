Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the highest is ($1.11). Cimpress posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 239.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 154,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,010. Cimpress has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $3,773,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.