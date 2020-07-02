Brokerages Anticipate InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Million

Analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce $39.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.26 million. InVitae reported sales of $53.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $260.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $268.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $455.04 million, with estimates ranging from $427.60 million to $498.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InVitae.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. InVitae’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. InVitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. InVitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $114,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,142. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in InVitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,577,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InVitae by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,004,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,280,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 711,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InVitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.