Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Brokerages predict that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.56). Nutanix posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

NTNX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.96. 2,291,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 27.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,138 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 684.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $57,266,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $25,844,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 39.1% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 471,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

