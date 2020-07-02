Brokerages Anticipate RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $137.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.90 million and the lowest is $137.51 million. RMR Group reported sales of $143.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $577.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.90 million to $578.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.41 million, with estimates ranging from $556.50 million to $566.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million.

RMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RMR Group by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RMR Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in RMR Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RMR Group by 926.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RMR Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMR Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.47. 153,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $938.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.34. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

