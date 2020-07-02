Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brent L. Moody acquired 1,500 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 1,636,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,821. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -49.23%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

