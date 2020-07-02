Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBAY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,519. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $236.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

