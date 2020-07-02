Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBAY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $1.60 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Shares of CBAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,519. The company has a quick ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $236.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.