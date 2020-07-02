Brokerages Expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01).

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of EYEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.33. Eyenovia has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

