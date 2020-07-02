Brokerages Expect InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. InflaRx posted earnings of ($2.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 3,832.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%.

LUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.56. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

