Brokerages Expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.99 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 117,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,130. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in LSI Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

