Brokerages Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.15 Million

Analysts predict that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post $37.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.30 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. PRGX Global posted sales of $41.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $162.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.09 million to $163.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.33 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $166.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRGX Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 107.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PRGX Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PRGX Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRGX Global by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 29,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

