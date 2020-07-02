Brokerages Expect Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director William Lawson Mabry purchased 3,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $94,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $265.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

