Brokerages Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post $136.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.24 million and the highest is $136.40 million. Secureworks posted sales of $136.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $564.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.50 million to $567.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $604.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $612.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Secureworks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Secureworks by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

SCWX traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 87,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.64 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.