Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.16. TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,205,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $138,417,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 59,445 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.