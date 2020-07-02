Brokerages Set CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $49.83

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $3,151,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,682.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,520,000 after buying an additional 389,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,349,000 after buying an additional 111,636 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,688,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 469,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,422,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

