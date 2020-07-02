Brokerages Set OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target at $3.75

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Sunday, March 29th.

Shares of OCANF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 83,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,821. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

