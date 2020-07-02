Brokerages Set Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) PT at $20.00

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Michael W. Press bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Thermon Group by 262.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Thermon Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

THR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 218,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $478.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.26. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

