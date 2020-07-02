Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $226.45

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.45.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 407,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

