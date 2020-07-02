Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $42.27

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,032,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,501,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Ventas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,459,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

