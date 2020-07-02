Brokerages Set Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) PT at $71.00

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $401,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,041.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $796,238.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,275. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 378.70 and a beta of 0.76. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

