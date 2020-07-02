Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Receives $45.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBU. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,461. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 352,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 185,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

