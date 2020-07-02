Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Receives GBX 1,220.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.80 ($15.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 810 ($9.97) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt lowered Burford Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.00) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of BUR traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 459 ($5.65). 912,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,227. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,795 ($22.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 485.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 529.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

In related news, insider Christopher Bogart purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 483 ($5.94) per share, with a total value of £241,500 ($297,194.19).

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

