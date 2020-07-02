Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $716,341.49 and $85,042.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,780,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

