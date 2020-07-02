Capricoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $72,905.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org

Capricoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

