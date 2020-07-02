Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,418. The company has a market capitalization of $209.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.20. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Dennis Bottorff acquired 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

