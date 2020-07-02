Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $92,454.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.09 or 0.04910410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

