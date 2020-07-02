CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Shares Down 0.5%

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.47 and last traded at $40.47, approximately 4,357 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

