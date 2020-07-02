Ccore 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market cap of $5,279.02 and $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.01699864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00110029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

