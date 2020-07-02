Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Up 1%

Ceapro Inc (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)’s share price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 180 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Ceapro, Inc is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals.

