Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cell MedX Corp (OTCMKTS:CMXC)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, 28,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 74,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.40.

In other Cell MedX news, major shareholder Richard Jeffs bought 1,005,500 shares of Cell MedX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $603,300.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,087,600 shares of company stock worth $629,935 over the last ninety days.

Cell MedX Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. It also develops and manufactures eBalance technology that is in the research and development stage to manage diabetes mellitus and its complications.

