Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,105.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

