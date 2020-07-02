Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin PLC (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CELTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

CELTF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

