Centauri Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $34,728.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.69 or 0.04819398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031791 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002429 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

