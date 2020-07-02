Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,656. The firm has a market cap of $186.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

