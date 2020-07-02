ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 168.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSE CHX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 2,704,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $747.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.56.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

