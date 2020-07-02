China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
CHU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 258,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,621. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.98.
About China Unicom (Hong Kong)
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.