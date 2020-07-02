China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHU shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

CHU stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 258,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,621. China Unicom has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,567,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 467,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 404,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,075,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,063,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

