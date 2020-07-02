Chronobank Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Chronobank coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.01700204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00111220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.