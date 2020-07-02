CoinUs Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $181,995.75 and approximately $366.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002403 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

