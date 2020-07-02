Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 198,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $104,125.00. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

