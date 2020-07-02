Connect Coin (XCON) Price Tops $0.0015

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 163.8% against the US dollar. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Connect Coin has a market cap of $57,075.87 and approximately $188.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

