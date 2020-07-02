Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Up 2.3%

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), approximately 112,351 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96.

About Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold And Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.