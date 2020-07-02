Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, approximately 104,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 34,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39.

About Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM)

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Palmer project comprising 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims that cover an area of approximately 6765 acres, as well as 100% owned Haines Block lease property located in Alaska, the United States.

