Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.46, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

NYSE STZ traded up $10.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,248. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day moving average of $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.14.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

