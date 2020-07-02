Contentos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.75 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.88 or 0.04905029 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,259,383,623 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

