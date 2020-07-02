Contrasting Immunovant (IMVT) and Its Competitors

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Immunovant to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A N/A N/A Immunovant Competitors -35.86% -49.54% -9.17%

19.5% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Immunovant and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunovant Competitors 84 156 164 5 2.22

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $31.83, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -15.37 Immunovant Competitors $328.20 million -$127.97 million 1.37

Immunovant’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Immunovant beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy. The company was formerly known as Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and changed its name to Immunovant, Inc. in December 2019. Immunovant, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

